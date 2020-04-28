Home

Victoria L. (Hoenig) Nichols

Victoria L. (Hoenig) Nichols Obituary
Victoria "Vickie" L. Nichols, 73, of Fort Madison, passed away at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Fort Madison, to Martin and Verna Davis Hoenig. On June 6, 1970, she married James Nichols in Ft. Madison.
Vickie worked for the Fort Madison School District and then at Dial.
She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Vickie enjoyed reading and gardening. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Nichols of Fort Madison; two sons, Marty (Summer) Nichols of Coal Valley, Ill., and Eric (Amanda) Nichols of Bettendorf; nine grandchildren, Avery, Garrett, Cooper, Carter, Creighton, Eleanor, Jacob, Lily and Dylan; one sister, Norma Consbrock of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; one brother, Martin Hoenig of Low Moor, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus there will be no formal services at this time. There will be a private family graveside service at Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery.
King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
