Victoria Marie Green
1984 - 2020
Victoria Marie Green, 35, of Keokuk, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 8, 1984, in Burlington, the daughter of Jeff Hogberg and Teresa Green.

Victoria had been employed with Walmart, Wendy's and Dollar General in Keokuk.

She enjoyed playing games on her phone, fishing and collecting wolves. She also enjoyed watching the TV series "Charmed" and "Grey's Anatomy."

She is survived by three daughters, Lillian Wilson, Krista Mason and Amara Potter; a son, Ivan Wilson; her father, Jeff Hogberg of California; two sisters, Wanda (Cory) Gohsman of Burlington, and April Burtlow of Oregon; one brother, Larry Burtlow of Cedar Rapids; her significant other of 10 years, Phil Potter of Keokuk; two half-sisters; one half-brother; and three nieces; and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Teresa Burtlow; her grandparents; and two uncles, Robert and Danny Green.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
