Vilma Eordogh, 89, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.
Vilma was born April 11, 1931, in Hungary, the daughter of Zoltan and Elisabeth (Oberlender) Eordogh. She and her family moved from Hungary to Keokuk, Iowa, in 1951, as refugees escaping World War II. She was employed at Sullivan's Clothing Store in Keokuk as a seamstress.
Vilma moved back to Germany for many years before returning to the United States. She spoke Hungarian, German and English fluently, and enjoyed reading books in all three languages. She corresponded with many friends and family around the world, and loved sharing stories of her childhood.
Vilma is survived by two nephews, Gabe (Kathy) Nagy of Warsaw, Ill., and Paul (Cindy Hieatt) Nagy of Tucson, Ariz.; three great-nephews and their families, Gabriel (Annette Bangert) Nagy (and their children Sawyer, Saylor and Savana), Alex Nagy (and his son, Rhett), and Paul (Julie "Kylie" Sieme) Nagy of Tucson; and a great-niece, Christine (Matt) Northey (and their daughter Emilia Elisabeth) of Tucson.
Vilma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Elisabeth.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Vilma was born April 11, 1931, in Hungary, the daughter of Zoltan and Elisabeth (Oberlender) Eordogh. She and her family moved from Hungary to Keokuk, Iowa, in 1951, as refugees escaping World War II. She was employed at Sullivan's Clothing Store in Keokuk as a seamstress.
Vilma moved back to Germany for many years before returning to the United States. She spoke Hungarian, German and English fluently, and enjoyed reading books in all three languages. She corresponded with many friends and family around the world, and loved sharing stories of her childhood.
Vilma is survived by two nephews, Gabe (Kathy) Nagy of Warsaw, Ill., and Paul (Cindy Hieatt) Nagy of Tucson, Ariz.; three great-nephews and their families, Gabriel (Annette Bangert) Nagy (and their children Sawyer, Saylor and Savana), Alex Nagy (and his son, Rhett), and Paul (Julie "Kylie" Sieme) Nagy of Tucson; and a great-niece, Christine (Matt) Northey (and their daughter Emilia Elisabeth) of Tucson.
Vilma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Elisabeth.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.