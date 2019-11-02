|
|
Viola M. Ramsey, 81, of Fort Madison,passed away at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Danville Care Center in Danville.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1938, in Fort Madison, to Lloyd and Dorothy Logan Dodson. She was a homemaker & babysitter most of her life. She loved the Chicago Cubs and collecting swan figurines.
Viola is survived by three sons, Michael (Debbie) Moehn of McLeansboro, Ill., Patrick (Claudia) Moehn of Fort Madison and William (Patty) Moehn of Burlington; two daughters, Wanda (Gary) Ball of Burlington and Tina Moehn of Cedar Rapids; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two brothers, Lloyd Dodson, Jr. of Fort Madison and Donald Dodson of Keokuk; two sisters,Alberta (Dale) Fullhart of Fort Madison and Marilyn (Thomas) Gilman of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three daughters, one sister and one grandson.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, with the funeral service to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Les Featheringill officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in Viola's memory.
Online condolences to Viola's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019