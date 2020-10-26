1/
Virginia "Ginger" (Ireland) Ireland-Schunicht
Virginia "Ginger" Ireland-Schunicht, 65, of Urbandale, formerly of Wever, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020.

At her request there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to go to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport or Grace United Methodist Church. Or - donate to your favorite local charity.

Ginger is survived by her husband of 40 years, Don; her daughters, Annie Breitinger (husband Alex) and Molly Schunicht (fiancé Luke Norris); her grandsons Karl and Lewis Breitinger; her sister, Linda Anderson, brother- and sister-in-law Bob Schunicht and Rita Davern, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maude "Fern" and Clifford Ireland, and her brother, John Ireland.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
