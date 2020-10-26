1/
Virginia "Ginger" (Ireland) Ireland-Schunicht
1955 - 2020
Virginia "Ginger" Ireland-Schunicht, 65, of Urbandale, formerly of Wever, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020.

At her request there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to go to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport or Grace United Methodist Church. Or - donate to your favorite local charity.

Ginger is survived by her husband of 40 years, Don; her daughters, Annie Breitinger (husband Alex) and Molly Schunicht (fiancé Luke Norris); her grandsons Karl and Lewis Breitinger; her sister, Linda Anderson, brother- and sister-in-law Bob Schunicht and Rita Davern, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maude "Fern" and Clifford Ireland, and her brother, John Ireland.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Des Moines Cremation
6800 Lake Drive Suite 200
West Des Moines, IA 50266
515-331-6538
October 25, 2020
Ginger was always so welcoming when I would come over. One of my fondest memories of her was the first time she gave me a hug; I knew she didn’t hand those out lightly! My deepest sympathies for you all as you go through this incredibly difficult time. Much love.
Katie Galliart
Friend
