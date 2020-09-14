Virginia Johnson, 91, of Memphis, Mo., formerly of Kahoka, Mo., died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Glen Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Kahoka Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, with the family meeting with friends at that time.



Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

