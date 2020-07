Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia R. Whiteaker, 85, of Kahoka, Mo., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.



At Virginia's request, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation or services.

