Vivian Mae Hudson, 82, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill.



Vivian was born June 1, 1938, the daughter of William and Frieda (Martins) Garrelts in Keokuk.



She graduated from Carthage High School and went to work for the Shaffer Pen Corporation in Fort Madison for many years. She then worked at Good Apple Publishing in Carthage for several years.



On Oct. 29, 1960, she was united in marriage with Danny Hudson at the Denver Methodist Church.



She was a member of the Eagle's Club in Carthage.



Vivian is survived by her husband, Danny Hudson, of Carthage; and a brother, Edward (Carol) Garrelts of Hamilton Ill.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Frederick Garrelts.



Private family graveside services will be held at the West Point Cemetery, West Point, Ill.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

