1/
Vivian Mae Hudson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Mae Hudson, 82, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

Vivian was born June 1, 1938, the daughter of William and Frieda (Martins) Garrelts in Keokuk.

She graduated from Carthage High School and went to work for the Shaffer Pen Corporation in Fort Madison for many years. She then worked at Good Apple Publishing in Carthage for several years.

On Oct. 29, 1960, she was united in marriage with Danny Hudson at the Denver Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Eagle's Club in Carthage.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Danny Hudson, of Carthage; and a brother, Edward (Carol) Garrelts of Hamilton Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Frederick Garrelts.

Private family graveside services will be held at the West Point Cemetery, West Point, Ill.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved