1/1
Wade P. Jones
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade P. Jones, 50, of Fort Madison, passed away at 1:47 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 9, 1970, in Arlington, Texas, to Glenn and Merilin Paulus Jones. On July 14, 2018, he married Melinda Kemp Reed in Fort Madison.

He was a graduate of Fort Madison High School. Wade was a correctional officer at Iowa State Penitentiary for 27 years. He was a bass fisherman and went to Wisconsin every summer to compete. Wade also enjoyed hunting, especially deer.

Survivors include his wife, Mindy Jones of Fort Madison; his mother, Merilin Jones of Fort Madison; a step daughter, Bradie (Matt Bailey) Reed of Clinton; four grandchildren, Bleyn, Ryker, J'Kiya and Maddyx; his in-laws, Ron and Sharon Kemp of Fort Madison and Kent Clippert of Keokuk.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and mother in law, June Clippert.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home &Crematory where the family will meet with friends from 3-5 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at King-Lynk Funeral Home, with Rev. Jon Heyland officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the ALS Iowa Chapter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved