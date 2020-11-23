1/1
Walter H. Jones
1922 - 2020
Walter H. Jones, 98, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Walter was born July 19, 1922, in Parma, Mo., the son of Walter H. and Jennie Vida (Cox) Jones.

Walter served in World War II in the Army Air Force from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1946.

He was united in marriage with Harriett Minnie Mesecher in San Marcos, Texas, on Dec. 31, 1944. She preceded him in death in 1996.

Walter was a mechanic and electrician for Dadant and Sons in Hamilton and had also worked for Shellor-Globe in Keokuk. He then worked as a welder for the U.S. Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1986. Walter was a great blue-grass musician, playing guitar, fiddle and steel guitar. He also enjoyed playing pool with his friends at the senior center, and gardening.

Walt is survived by his daughter, Judy (John) Smythe of Ames; a sister, Ruth June Taylor of Quincy; several grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Minnie; two sons, Garrie and Walter H. Jones Jr.; and two brothers, Arthur Jones and James Jones.

Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, with the Hancock County Honor Guard rendering military honors.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
