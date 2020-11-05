1/
Wanda M. (Mitchell) McClellan
1926 - 2020
Wanda M. McClellan, 94, of Fort Madison, passed away at 1 a.m Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1926, in Fort Madison, Oscar and Juanita Patterson Mitchell. She married Merle L. McClellan on July 26, 1946 in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1976.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed doing yardwork.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Craig McClellan of Fort Madison, and Curt (Beth) McClellan of Fort Madison; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Wayne.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned. Burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery.

Online condolences to Wanda's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
