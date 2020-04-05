Home

Warren "Barney" Barnum


1938 - 2020
Warren "Barney" Barnum Obituary
Warren "Barney" Barnum, 82, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Wapello Specialty Care.
He was born on March 31, 1938, in Rapid City, SD, to Warren H. and Beulah O. Beck Barnum.
On May 26, 1961, he married Sally Sly in Ogden, Utah.
Warren was a civil engineer and worked for the City of Ft. Madison and various other consulting firms.
He was a member of the Rapid City Masonic Lodge #25, Ft. Madison Masonic Lodge #13, KAABA Shrine and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Warren had a private pilots license and enjoyed flying and watching trains.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Barnum of Fort Madison; one son, Tom (Christy) Barnum of Bettendorf; one daughter, Ann (Donald) Curnow of Andover, Minn.; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Daniel and Kerra.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life and Masonic Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences maybe left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
