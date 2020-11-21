1/1
Wayne E. Ball
1932 - 2020
Wayne E. Ball, 88, of Donnellson, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home in Donnellson.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Donnellson, the son of Leonard and Amy (Galvond) Ball. On April 14, 1956, he married Pat Rooney at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fort Madison.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; two children, Rick (Kathy) Ball of Donnellson and Dave (Barb) Ball of Donnellson; three grandchildren, Laura (Stanton) Mertens, Deb (Scott) White and Michael Ball; four great grandchildren, Ethan Mertens, Alex Mertens, Jemma White and Timber White; and one sister-in-law, Betty Ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leland Ball; grandson: Tommy Ball; and daughter-in-law, Beth Ball.

Wayne served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a lifelong farmer. and a member of the Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison. He enjoyed farming, riding his four wheeler and tractor, working with his cattle and being with his family.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson with Father Joseph Phung officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Stead Family Children's Hospital to purchase toys for children.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
Evangelical Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
