Wendell "Wayne" Summers
1960 - 2020
Wendell "Wayne" Summers II, 59, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1960, in Fort Madison, to Wendell I. and Alice Zachmeyer Summers. On April 13, 2002, he married Deborah Swafford in Fort Madison.
Wayne loved watching all sports. He also enjoyed hill climb racing, cooking and listening to music.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Summers of Fort Madison; one son, Nicholas Summers of Westmont, Ill.; one daughter, Natasha Bass of St. Charles, Ill.; one grandson, Tristen Bass; his mother, Alice Kamp of Fort Madison; three step children, SoRay Mapes of Fort Madison, Jessica Mapes of Rosenberg, Texas, and Sabra Mapes of Fort Madison; one sister, Treva "Renee" Summers of Fort Madison; two step grandchildren, Brady Mapes and Katelyn Gilsan; several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his Father.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and there will be no formal services at this time. Due to the COVID-19 virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
