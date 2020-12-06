Wendell Woodson Land, 82, of Keokuk, died peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Wendell was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of Sydney and Dorothy Hartley Land.
He was married to Deanna Ralston in Burlington; they later divorced. Wendell was then united in marriage with Karen Martin Wilkerson in February of 1976 in Keokuk. She survives.
Wendell graduated from Keokuk Senior High School with the class of 1956.
He proudly served his country in the Iowa Army National Guard.
Wendell was an avid lifelong whistler.
Wendell was a lifelong resident of Keokuk and had been employed as a production manager for Iowa Fiber Box, which later became Smurfit-Stone Container, for 36 years. He then purchased Artistic Cleaners in Keokuk which he had for 10 years, and then retired in 2000 at the age of 62, due to health issues.
Wendell was of the Catholic faith. He was also a member of the Keokuk Lions Club, Elks Lodge 106, and the Masonic Lodge.
He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi, playing tennis, golf, and racquetball, and most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Other survivors include three sons, Jeffrey Alan (Deborah) Land of Burlington, N. Ryan (Erin) Land of Keokuk, and L. Vincent Land of Keokuk; a beloved stepson that he raised as his own, Christopher Don Wilkerson of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Nicki (Tad) Creighton of Burlington, Brooklyn (Brandon) Briggs, Avery Land and Carter Land, all of Keokuk, and Zoey Jane Land of Basco, Ill.; one step-granddaughter, whom he loved deeply, Maggie Rose Martin of Keokuk; great-grandchildren, Dempsey Jane Creighton of Burlington, and Blye, Bo, and Baker Briggs, all of Keokuk; a special niece, Dottie (John) Pillans and her daughters Lavon (Vern) Coop and Alicia (Michael) Stanko, all of Rotan, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Sydney (Viola) Land and Bernard (Alice) Land.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19 concerns. A celebration of his life may take place at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.