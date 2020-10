Or Copy this URL to Share

Wendy Morrison, 54, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.



In accordance with Wendy's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka has been entrusted with the care and arrangements. Private family services will be held at a later date.

