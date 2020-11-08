Wilbur Franklin Kohlmorgan, 101, left this world on a beautiful Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose.
Wilbur was born Dec. 25, 1918, to Harry Clinton and Flora Alice (Andrews) Kohlmorgan.
He married Mary Edna (Dickson) Kohlmorgan on Sept. 19, 1948. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2007.
Wilbur served in WWII with the 34th Red Bull Division, F Troop, 133rd Infantry Division, formed from the National Guard of Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota. The 34th U.S. Infantry Division had the record of the longest period of action of any American troop in the war and participated in Africa, Salerno, Cassino Heights, Anzio beachhead and the glorious capture of Rome and movement north.
After getting back to the states, Wilbur worked for the Union Electric Power Plant for 40 years. During that time, he was involved with the Operating Engineers Local 148 union as a proud union member and union President for many years.
Wilbur and his wife were also involved with the Keokuk Humane Society and the design of the current Humane Society building.
He is survived by his daughter Kathleen (Rodney) Krome; his son Thomas (Deborah) Kohlmorgan; four grandchildren, Stephanie Krome, Heidi Kohlmorgan, Neal (Jessica) Kohlmorgan, and Lee Ann (Josh) Leggett; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister Arlene Young; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Earl and Harry Kohlmorgan; four sisters, Wilma and Pearl Kohlmorgan, Hazel Lemon, and Ethyl Montgomery; four brothers-in-law, James Lemon, Richard Montgomery, Gene Young, and John Duerkop; one sister-in-law Lorraine Duerkop; and three grandchildren, Jeramy, Kristina and Tara Kohlmorgan.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Keokuk. Friends and family will gather at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a funeral procession to the cemetery. For the safety of those attending, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Keokuk Humane Society at 1124 Johnson St., Keokuk, IA 52632.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
