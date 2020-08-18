1/
Wilburn F. Hurlbert
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilburn "Bill" F. Hurlbert, 82, of Mahomet, formerly of Keokuk, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, Ill., after a hard, 7-month battle with cancer.

"Bill Boy" was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Keokuk to Wilbern and Laura (Atkins) Hurlbert. He attended Keokuk schools.

Bill honorably served in the U.S. Army for four years. Upon discharge, Bill worked at Dryden Rubber for 13 years. During that time he married Joann Huston in 1961. Later he married Helen Smalley in 1964 and together they celebrated 40 years of marriage, until she passed in 2004.

Bill and Helen moved to Mahomet in 1972 to join his brother Jim in the siding and window business. Faith was very important to Bill and he attended Calvary Baptist Church in Urbana, while he was living in Illinois. After Helen passed in 2004, Bill moved back to Keokuk and began working at Wal-Mart, where he started as a greeter. He eventually reconnected with Joann and they had been together for the last 16 years.

Bill was a very hard worker and loved bowling. He once bowled three 300 games, in a 7-day period, at three different bowling alleys, and was subbing at all three, with no practice balls. He had never bowled a 300 game prior to this and there's no record of anyone doing the same. To our knowledge, this feat has never been matched.

To know Bill was to love him. If you didn't love him, you just didn't know him. He loved life and helped anyone anytime. He enjoyed dancing and being around his family and friends. He'll always be with us, just not physically. He's in a better place now…God love him.

Bill leaves behind a daughter, Shari (Allen) Harrington of Cisco, Ill., and her four children; a son, Bobby Page, and daughter, Patty Hymes, along with numerous grandchildren in Keokuk; and a brother, Jim (Pam) Hurlbert, and their son, Jake and family, all of Mahomet, and their daughters, Jamie and Michelle and their families, all of Phoenix.

There will be services in both Keokuk and Mahomet. The first visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 20 from 12-1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1028 Exchange St., Keokuk. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

The second visitation will be Friday, Aug 21 at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar, Mahomet, from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2pm. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Both services will be officiated by Pastor John Heath of Calvary Baptist, whom Bill loved and adored. Bill will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
102 East Dunbar Street
Mahomet, IL 61853
217 586 4916
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved