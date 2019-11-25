Home

Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
501 S 4Th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
Wiliam F. "Bill" Courtney


1950 - 2019
Wiliam F. "Bill" Courtney Obituary
William F. ''Bill" Courtney, 69, of Muscatine, passed away at 12:20?p.m. Saturday, Nov.23, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 11, 1950, at Fort Madison, the son of Willard F. And Laska (McCraken) Courtney.
Survivors include his mother, Lasca Yerington of Fort Madison; one sister, Kathleen Walters of Orion, Ill.; two brothers, Dr. David Courtney of Fort Madison and Dr. Rick (Debbie) Courtney of West Point; two aunts, Paula Graham of Fort Madison and Lueene McCraken of Florence, Oregon. Also surviving are six nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Willard Courtney; one sister-in-law, Sandy Courtney; four aunts and three uncles.
Bill was a member of the Mediapolis Baptist Church. He was gentle natured,and he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Bill loved animals, especially horses.
The family will meet with friends 12:30-1:30?p.m. Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30?p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.
Burial will be in the Grenglade Cemetery in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the PAWS Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .
The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
