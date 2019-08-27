Home

Willabelle (Lane) Woodruff


1927 - 2019
Willabelle (Lane) Woodruff Obituary
KEOKUK – Willabelle Woodruff, 92, joined the Lord Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Willabelle was born June 28, 1927, in Keokuk, to Sidney and Helen Barnes Lane. She was united in marriage with her best friend, Paul Woodruff on Nov. 19, 1948. in Keokuk. He survives.

Willabelle was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. She graduated high school in 1945 and worked at Northwestern Bell for approximately 10 years. She left her position at Northwestern Bell and became a homemaker. Willabelle was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Keokuk and loved her church and church family immensely. She was a member of Kings Daughters, and a past member of the Keokuk Area Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, doing word puzzles, traveling, and camping with her family, but she enjoyed spending time with her family the most. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Willabelle is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Paul Woodruff, of Keokuk; three daughters, Susan (Bob) Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Brenda (Mike) Beaird of Keokuk, and Barb Ludwig of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma (Jim) Finerty; a brother-in-law; Bob Woodruff; one niece; one nephew; and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Willabelle's life will be at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Family will meet friends and loved ones prior to the celebration from 11 a.m. to noon.

Willabelle will be laid to rest at Keokuk National Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be made in honor of Willabelle to St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
