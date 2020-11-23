1/1
Willeane Alta Sperry Schave
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willeane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willeane Alta (Wilsey) Sperry Schave, 87, Mountain Home, Ark., passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home.

She was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Keokuk, the daughter of Guymon "Dutch" and May (Johnson) Wilsey.

She graduated from Keokuk High School, class of 1950, and Western Illinois University in 1954, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

She worked as a substitute teacher at United Township High School in East Moline, Ill. Willeane enjoyed music, dancing, socializing and she especially loved visits with friends and family.

She married Eddie Joe Sperry in an elaborate ceremony in Keokuk on Aug. 3, 1952. Together they had four daughters, Denise, Rheta, Margo and Andrea. Eddie Joe preceded her in death in 1992.

Willeane married Vergil Schave in East Moline on March 20, 1999. Vergil preceded her in death in 2003.

Willeane was a 50 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Rose Chapter, in Silvis, Ill., a 50 plus year member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary (state president from 1966-1967), and a member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion, DAVA and VFW Auxiliaries.

She is survived by her sister, Lila Kimball, Milwaukee; daughters, Denise (David) Labatt of Pekin, Ill., Margo Sperry, Bettendorf, and Andrea McBride, Mountain Home; grandchildren, Kristopher (Stephanie) Sperry, Mountain Home, Michelle (Brian) Tomlinson, Pekin, and Corey Mills, Pekin; step-grandchildren, Tricia New and Tammy (John) Hollister; and great-grandchildren, Daegan, Trevin, Krisandra, Kirsi, Kai, and Silas Sperry, Adalynn and Cailynn Clonts, Alexia, Brian and Vaylen Tomlinson, Samantha New, Connor and Kathryn Haley, JJ and Jessica Hollister, Belicia and Jorge Gutierrez, RayLynn Mills, and Jaiden Kiebler.

In addition to her husbands, Willeane was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Rheta Sperry; and grandchildren Aaron Mills and Amy McBride.

In light of the COVID-19 Crisis, private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved