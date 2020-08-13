William Alexander Boyd, 91, died peacefully in his home in Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.



Bill was born in Quincy, Ill., on Nov. 10, 1928, to Matthew Samuel and Elva Tourney Boyd. His brothers Glen and Charlie and sister Dorothy predeceased him but sister Kate survives as do many nieces and nephews.



Bill brought his family to Tupelo from Iowa City in 1972, when he was transferred to be engineering manager for Sheller-Globe before forming his own foam fabricating business in 1980. He was known for his love of Tupelo and the fact that whenever he had out of town guests, he would take them on the "Tupelo Tour" to point out new businesses and developments around town. One of the last tours was accompanied by tornado warnings which he completely disregarded, surprising no one in the car ...



… which leads us to his overwhelming passion for all things automotive. He loved cars. His children recalled his drag racing on the flat, straight roads of Iowa after which he'd buy them root beer floats at the local A&W in Keokuk. In later years, following the closing of his foam fabricating plant, he turned to classic car restoration as a third career. He was never happier than when tinkering in his garage on the latest find.



Bill is survived by his children and grandchildren; Michael (Pamela) Sevan and Tyman, Pat's widow Paula and their daughters, Emma, Anna, Clare, and Laina; Kim's widow Betty and son Brandon; Nick, Jessica, McAndrew, and Quinton; and Julee Hooper (Mike) Emilee and Andrew. He also leaves many great-grandchildren as well as one great-great-grandchild.



Bill was preceded by his first wife, Ema Lee Rauenbuehler Boyd; two sons, Kim and Pat; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Clare; as well as his second wife; Margaret Hodges Boyd and third wife Mary Ann Doty Boyd.



The family would like to extend special appreciation to his friend Sherron Somerville, who made him smile during his final months with her good humor and practicality.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo.



Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date.

