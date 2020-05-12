William C. Freese, 92, of Newton, was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Gladbrook to Russell and Thelma. He passed away on May 5, 2020.

William graduated from Hubbard High School and went on to receive his BA from Iowa and a Master's degree from the Iowa State Teacher's College. He served in the Army CIC during the Korean Conflict. Bill was active in ASBO, Rotary International, the Cancer Society and coin club.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; son, Rodney; and a sister and brother-in-law Nancy (Simon) Demirjian of Fresno, Calif.

He is survived by his sister, Mary (Howard) Zimmer of Austin, Minn.; his children, Candace (Michael) Manka of Fort Madison, Steven (Joyce) Freese of Cedar Rapids, and William (Debra) Freese of Newton; 8 grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Amanda, Evan, Matthew, Patrick, Nikkia and Benjamin; and 6 great grandchildren.

There will be no visitation due the pandemic and burial services will be performed at the Hubbard Cemetery at a future date so that he may join his wife and son.

The Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in handling the cremation.

Memorials in William's name may be mailed to the Donor's Choice.



