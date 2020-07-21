William Delbert Real, 89, of Keokuk, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Keokuk, the son of Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Rose Real.
On Dec. 23, 1948, he was united in marriage with Mary Elizabeth (Harrison) Real in Keokuk. She survives.
Delbert had been employed at Electro Metals in Keokuk for 46 years until his retirement in 1994. He also enjoyed 55 years of farming.
Delbert was a people person by nature and loved to visit with others. There was nothing Delbert enjoyed more than his daily conversations with his coffee group at McDonald's. To his friends he was always a very kind person and was ready to help.
Other survivors include nine children, Wanda (Allan) Elliott of Biloxi, Miss., William "Bill" (Kathy) Real of Brownsville, Texas, L. Sue Kay of Keokuk, Mary (Kevin) Hageman of St. Louis, Ruth (Steve) Block of Keokuk, Laura (Bill) Coppage of Denmark, Iowa, Rita (Joel) Harris of Dalton, Ga., Nancy (Bill) Murrell of Muscogee, Okla., and Lisa (Tim) Stevens of Windsor Heights, Iowa; 20 grandchildren, Joshua Elliott, Grant Elliott, Dr. Lance Real, David Hageman, Denise Hageman Kersey, Sequoia Block, Sarah Block Harsha, Liz Block, Mindie Reece Druery, Crystal Reece Phillips, Levi Coppage, Justin Coppage, Evan Thomsen, Mary Harris Clapp, William Murrel, Maggie Murrel, Kevin Stevens, Kyle Stevens, Ashley Stevens Appleton, and Annie Stevens Gallaher; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Robert "Bob" Real of Keokuk; two sisters, Jeanette Real Butler and Emma Real Harrison, both of Keokuk; and special friends, Jimmy (Nici) Johnson of Argyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren, Michelle Lee Hageman, Jenny Marie Hageman Tillman, and Leslie Leann Real Jones; and one great-grandchild, Alleyna Joy Kersey.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Ray Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Keokuk.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday, with the family meeting with friends from 5–7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing requirements will be in place at both the visitation and the funeral, and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Memorials may be made to Lee County Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.