William (Bill) Francis Wolf, 74, of Riverside, Iowa, formerly of Keokuk, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home in Riverside.
He was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Carrollton, Mo., the son of George H. and Nigel Parker Wolf.
While on a trip in Rome, Italy, with the love of his life, he proposed to Kathleen (Kathy). On Nov. 20, 1970, Bill and Kathy were united in marriage in Chillicothe, Ill. She survives.
Bill attended Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe, and graduated in 1964. After high school, Bill joined the Navy. Upon his return from the Navy, he attended Canton Junior College in Canton, Ill., graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree.
Bill worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a conductor for over 40 years. He retired in February of 2006. Bill was a member of the Keokuk Yacht Club and the Keokuk American Legion. Bill enjoyed fishing and traveling the world with Kathy.
Bill is also survived by a sister, Beverly A. Ryan of Indianapolis, Ind.; three nephews, George M. Ryan III, William J. Ryan, and David W. Winkleblack; five nieces, Terri C. Nissley, Rita R. Trimble, Thais E. Priest, Katherine A. Winkleblack, and Claire E. Winkleblack; and a sister-in-law, Carole Winkleblack of Riverside.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at vigenmemorialhome.com.