|
|
William G. Bennett, 69, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1950, in Payna, Ill., to William W. and Marian L. Le Cocq Bennett. He married Deanna Lynn Herbert on Sept. 28, 1973 in Fort Madison. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2018.
He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Becky (fiance Jim Horn) Bennett of Montrose; two sons, William Bennett, Jr. and Brad Bennett of Fort Madison; six grandchildren, Cole Wyatt, Cody Bennett, Katie Bennett, Faith Bennett, Willy Bennett and Toby Bennett; two half brothers and one half sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one sister, Rosetta.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with the family to receive friends 5-6:30 p.m. Monday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Dean Graber officiating. Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Bill's memory.
Online condolences to Bill's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020