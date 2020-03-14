Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
William Henry Hayes


1931 - 2020
William Henry Hayes Obituary
William Henry Hayes, 88, of Fort Madison, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
He was born on April 30, 1931, in Wever, to Carl M. and Edna E. Allen Hayes. He married Joy Ann Perkins on June 1, 1974 in Keokuk.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a machinist for Headco Machine in Keokuk, IA with 45 years of service. He was also a Certified Machinist Instructor. He was the pastor of Family Worship Center in Keokuk for many years and enjoyed his work as a machinist, fishing, hunting, golfing and teasing his grandchildren.
Bill is survived byhis wife, Joy Hayes of Fort Madison; two sons, James (Chandra) Reynolds of Fort Madison, and Darin (Andrea) Reynolds of Keokuk; two daughters, Debra (Carl) Saunders of Fort Madison, and Brenda (Greg) Morgan of Fort Collins, CO; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Barb) Hayes of Donnellson, , Carl (Sharon) Hayes of Donnellson, and John (Linda) Hayes of Montrose; three sisters, Loretta Hayes of Donnellson, Betty Smith of Donnellson, and Donna (Glen) Myers of Keokuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Donna Sholl; and two brothers, Orville and Edward Hayes.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call after 2 p.m.  Thursday, March 19, with the family to receive friends 4-5 p.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with Rev. John Happs officiating.
A memorial has been established for Family Worship Center. Online condolences and a video tribute of Bill's life may be viewed at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
