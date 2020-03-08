Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:30 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
William J. Bartlett


1945 - 2020
William J. Bartlett Obituary
William J. Bartlett, 75, of rural Fort Madison,  passed away at 1:38 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
He was born on March 1, 1945, in Fort Madison, to Edward and Vina Hueser Bartlett. He married Kathy J. Ayers on Sept. 14, 1968, in Wolcott, Iowa. She preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2016.
He worked at Ken's Home Appliance for several years and then was the owner of K & B Appliance. He then worked at American Ordinance and lastly as a driver for Shottenkirk in Fort Madison.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in South Korea.
He was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Pen City Cruisers Car Club. He enjoyed car racing, the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeye Basketball & Football and working on his 1979 Trans Am.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Angela (Dr. Bill) Helling of Keosauqua and Gretchen (Harley) Helterhoff of St. Charles, Mo.; one son, Joe Bartlett of Davenport; six grandchildren, Kati (Elliott), Vaughn, Connor, Aiden, Grant and Blake; two brothers, Dick (Judi) Bartlett of Lake Ozark, Mo. and John (Deb) Bartlett of Mesa, Ariz.; his special friend: Mary Hunter of Burlington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with the family to receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. immediately following the visitation.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in Bill's memory. Online condolences and a video tribute of Bill's life may be viewed at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
