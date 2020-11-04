Wilma Fern Dieterich, 94, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.



Memorial services honoring the Wilma's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Shawn McAfee will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Kahoka Cemetery.



Visitation will be from noon until time of services on Monday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those attending services are kindly requested to practice social distancing and to utilize a face covering.

