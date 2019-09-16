|
Yvonne Juhl, 77, of St. Louis, Mo., went to sleep in Jesus on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
She was born April 15, 1942, in St. Louis, the daughter of Kort and Henriette Pfabe.
Yvonne was baptized at Messiah Lutheran Church in St. Louis and confirmed and married at Ascension Lutheran Church in St. Louis. She attended Lutheran High School Central in St. Louis and Carthage College in Carthage, Ill.
She worked at the Food and Drug Administration in St. Louis as an analytical drug chemist, where she met her husband, William (Bill) Juhl, who also was a chemist there. They were married on Aug. 21, 1977, in St. Louis. Bill preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2016.
Yvonne enjoyed travel and visited 51 countries. She was a dedicated and skillful family genealogist, and loved to read. She was active in her church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Des Peres, Mo., and a long-time member of the choir. She dedicated many volunteer hours at the Office. During retirement, Yvonne and Bill continued their farming activity in southeastern Iowa with their partner Bob Galle.
She is survived by her brother Jerrald and his wife Esther Pfabe of Seward, Neb.; her nieces, Rebecca Pfabe (husband Maury Higgins) of Lincoln, Neb.; Susan Pfabe Wiggans (husband Scott Wiggans) of Denver, Colo., and Kristin Pfabe of Lincoln, Neb.; uncle and aunt, Eldon and Betty Anne Pfabe, of Sarasota, Fla.; her uncle Ollie Eckert of St. Louis; and her close and dear friends Bob and Lori Galle of Montrose.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, from 5-7 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd., Des Peres.
A visitation in Montrose, the hometown of her husband, William, will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Vigen Memorial Home, 102 Cedar St., in Montrose, followed by burial in the Montrose Cemetery.
Memorials may be to Montrose Riverfront, Inc (MRI) in Montrose, or to the of St. Louis, or for Music at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Des Peres.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019