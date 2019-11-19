Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Keokuk, IA
Zachariah Thomas McKay


2019 - 2019
Zachariah Thomas McKay Obituary
Our little angel, Zachariah Thomas McKay, was called home to the Lord on Nov. 8, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 8, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital, the son of Savannah Curfman.

The ones left to cherish Zachariah's memory include his mother, Savannah Curfman; and siblings, Phoenix Curfman, Gaia McKay and David McKay.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Annabella Rose Sackman.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
