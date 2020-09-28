1/1
Zachary Michael Todd
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Michael Todd, 28, of Lomax, Ill., passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 29, 1992 in Fort Madison, the son of Michael and Kimberly Todd Peters.

Zach was a graduate of Illini West High School in Carthage, Ill. He was currently working as a correctional officer at Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. He had previously worked as a 911 operator for DESCOM and was an assistant manager at Hy-Vee Grocery Store in Burlington for several years. He also was employed at Heartland Harley Davidson in Burlington for a time.

He was a volunteer firefighter for the Lomax Fire Dept and Rescue Squad, and a member of the Southeast Iowa Chapter of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club. Zach enjoyed hunting, trapping, and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Lomax Christian Church.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Kimberly Peters of Lomax; the love of his life, Jordan Lovell of Lomax; one brother, Lucas Mitchell Todd of Lomax; one sister, Crystal (Mike) Yeomans of Henderson, Ill.; grandparents, Jack and Dixie Todd of Lomax, and Mike and Kathy Peters of Hamilton, Ill.; one nephew, Chet Yeomans; one niece, Ila Yeomans,; aunts and uncles, Wesley and Shelly Todd, Kelly and Tim Sanderson, Shawn and Katy Peters; cousins, Jacob and Haley Todd, and their children Braxton and Hadlie, Jessica and Josh Damon, and their daughter Harper, Brenton and Abby Sanderson, Bryson and Leah Sanderson and Shawn, Victoria, Matthew and Nathan Peters.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City, Ill.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 3, at the Dallas City Elementary Gymnasium. Masks and social distancing requirements will be observed. Burial will follow in the Carman Cemetery, Carman, Ill.

Memorial funds have been established for the Lomax Fire Department and Southeast Iowa Chapter of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club.

Please visit Zach's obituary at banksandbeals.com to sign the guest book and leave a condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved