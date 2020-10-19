Zephan William Abel, 16, of Fort Madison,passed away at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif. with his parents at his side.
He was born on Feb. 3, 2004, in Iowa City, to Matthew William and Richar Lyn Hertzler Abel.
He was a junior at Central Lee High School. Zephan enjoyed music. He performed with the Central Lee Band, Central Lee Show Choir and the DEC Hands. He loved Flintknapping, digging for fossils and spending time with his Illiniwek Archeology Group.
Zephan was involved with theater at school, Old Fort Players in Fort Madison and Great River Players in Keokuk. Zephan served two years on the Youth Advisory Council at U of I Stead Family Children's Hospital. He enjoyed cooking at the Elliott Test Kitchen and attended several culinary classes at Central Lee and SCC. He was also involved with science fair and 4-H. Zephan was happiest when he was spending time with friends and family.
Zephan is survived by his parents, Matt and Richar Abel of Fort Madison; one sister, Xandra Abel of Fort Madison; one half sister, Alexis Harshbarger of Memphis, Tenn.; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Sherry Hertzler of Fort Madison; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Susan Abel of Donnellson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., with a Catholic Wake Service to be held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will follow the mass at Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison.
A memorial has been established in Zephan's memory and contributions may be left at the church during the visitation or the funeral mass.
Online condolences & a video tribute of Zephan's life may be viewed at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
The funeral mass will be video-taped and may be viewed afterwards at www.kinglynk.com.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Abel family.