Zita M. Wiebler, 88, of Fort Madison, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 5:27 a.m. in her home.
She was born on October 4, 1931 in Cottonwood near Houghton to Vincent and Catherine Hogan Hellweg. On February 3, 1951 she married James "Peaches" Wiebler in Houghton and he passed away on November 19, 1992. She was a homemaker and also worked in the kitchen at Aquinas High School. Zita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Ladies Auxiliary for which she was a former president, RSVP Blood Mobile and the Red Hat Society-Mississippi Mums. She enjoyed traveling to visit her children, her Red Hat gatherings and playing cards with many different card clubs over the years. Zita had a great love and appreciation for her lifelong faith, family and friends.
Survivors include four children, John (Karen) Wiebler of Burlington, Mary Sue (Mark) Voigt of Olathe, KS, Steven (Teri) Wiebler of Overland Park, KS, Brenda (Brian) Graham of Fort Madison and nine grandchildren, Katie (Drew) Eastin, Laura (Allen) Reuter, Alison (Michael) Conlon, Erica (Jeremy) Stalter, Kyle Wiebler, Travis Wiebler, Claire Graham, Lucy Graham and Henry Graham; six great grandchildren, Miles Conlon, Paige Conlon, Jack Stalter, Maryn Stalter, Hailey Reuter and Hazel Reuter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Henry and Ambrose Hellweg.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at King-Lynk Funeral Home where the family will meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019