Alan Ammon

Alan Ray Ammon, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home in Salisbury, MO. Memorial services will be held at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick, MO on July 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Gail Brown will officiate the service. No visitation will be held.



Alan was born on September 15, 1959 in Moberly, MO, the son of George Fred and Betty Jo (Woolston) Ammon. Alan graduated from Salisbury High School in Salisbury, MO in 1977. After high school he became a certified welder and operated his own shop, Ammon Welding Fabrication, in Salisbury, MO for more than 25 years.



Alan was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association in Kansas City, MO and was a steward for over 10 years. He was a member of the Harley Davidson motorcycle group, the Hog Chapter, and a member of North Park Baptist Church in Moberly, MO.



Alan could look at anything, tell you how it was made, and then build it for you. He loved riding motorcycles, working, and spending time with his friends and family.



Alan is survived by his brother Gene Ammon and Robert Spencer of Sylva, NC. He is also survived by countless close friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Betty Jo, and his brother Barry Ammon.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch in Shelbina, MO. Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick, MO 65236.



