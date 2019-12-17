|
|
Albert L. Kincaid, Sr., 75 of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born July 11, 1944 in Hannibal, MO to Jacob and Margaret Kincaid.
Albert enlisted in the United States Air Force; he fought in the Vietnam War before receiving an honorable discharge. Prior to retirement he worked as an EMT.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers, Boyd and Floyd.
Survivors include his wife Priscilla Kincaid of Kansas City, MO., children; Albert Kincaid, Jr. of Hannibal, Alyssa Jenkins and her husband Gary, Sr. of Moberly and Vanessa Mason of Brookfield, eight grandchildren; Dakota and Sheldon Burgess, Albert Rodgers, Alanna Tuder, Aaliyah Jenkins and Gary Jenkins, Jr. and Tyler and Ayden Kincaid, three great-grandchildren; Brooklyn Burgess, Kayden Riley and Spencer Dean, a brother, Leonard Kincaid, two sisters, Patricia Kincaid and Joyce Robinson all of Moberly, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Albert enjoyed barbecuing, hunting, fishing and sports refereeing. He was fearless, courageous, brave and very outgoing. He was a caring man who loved helping people; the kind of friend that would give the shirt off his back if you were in need. Albert loved his family and spending time with them.
Services honoring and celebrating Albert's life will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Military honors, committal prayer and inurnment will follow.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 17, 2019