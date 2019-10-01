|
|
Albert Ramshur Jr., 84, of Moberly, Missouri, passed away on September 20, 2019.
On July 4, 1935 he was born to Albert and Gladys (Grimes) Ramshur in Moblie, Alabama.
On May 14, 1960, he and Mary Ruth Mayo were married and were together 40 years, to this marriage they had four children that survive: John and Joy Ramshur of Issaquah, Washington, Don and Teresa Ramshur of Lebanon, Missouri, daughters: Melissa Ramshur of Lebanon, Missouri and Paula Judy of Sedalia, Missouri; brother Gene and Mae of Pleasanton, Kansas; sister Joan Piercy of Eight Mile, Alabama; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted friend and companion, Virginia Lueken.
Albert was a retired GY Sgt. Of the United States Marine Corp., after 20 years of service. He served many places during his time, including Vietnam. He worked at the State Corrections Center in Moberly, Missouri for many years. He enjoyed Golf, fishing and traveling.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, Missouri, with military honors under the direction of Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly, Missouri., Missouri.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019