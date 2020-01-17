|
Anita Geraldine Bailey, 57, of Moberly passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born December 6, 1962 in Doniphan, MO to Ollie James and Mary Louise Stephens James.
Anita attended Moberly High School and then went on to work at Everlast for 24 years before retiring. On November 29, 1979 she married Gary Bailey. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Anita enjoyed working and helping others whenever she was able. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for her family.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David James and Robert Lynn James; sisters, Barb Bailey and Melissa Long; son-in-law, John Redlefs and grandson, Jayden Bailey.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gary Bailey of Moberly, children, Diana (Scott) McGee of Moberly, Gary (Sarah) Bailey Jr. of Kansas and Ashley Redelfs of Moberly; step-children, John Bailey, Chris (Dorothy) Bailey and Melissa (Brian) Lewis all of Moberly; beloved grandchildren, Chelsea Bailey, Hannah Smith, Alyssa McGee, Brianna Redelfs, Kaylie McGee, Zachary Redelfs, Olivia McGee, Tyler Ahrens and Maddie Ahrens all of Moberly and Isaiah Nickerson of Kansas; siblings, Ollie (Cindy) James Jr. of Iowa and Ann Barker of Chillicothe; sister-in-law, Artie James and brother-in -law, Mike Long both of Moberly; extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating Anita's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon with interment following at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 17, 2020