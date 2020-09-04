Anita Lewis

Anita Grace Lewis, 83, of Moberly, passed away September 2, 2020. She had suffered a major stroke and after a long, fierce and miraculous battle of recovery, she sadly was overcome by her injuries. She was born October 7, 1936 to Aubrey and Thelma (Littrell) Bradley in Higbee, MO. She grew up on a beautiful farm with her sisters: Ruth, Evelyn, Dorothy, and Glenna and her brother Aubrey Junior.



She married Larry R. Lewis June 22, 1952 in Moberly and they resided there for the remainder of their lives. Larry preceded her in death in 2009. Also preceding her death were her parents and her new born baby boy Ricky, in 1961.



Anita was a skilled cosmetologist and owned a few salons. She was active in the Miss America program, regularly attending the Miss Missouri and Miss America Pageants. She was the Director of Miss North Central Missouri Pageant in Moberly, MO for many years and was quite talented at leading the annual productions.



Holidays and birthdays at the Lewis house were always amazing. Her house appropriately decorated and beautiful. Her dinners were unbeatable. She could cook anything and it was delicious! She taught us all a little something in the kitchen. She cared deeply for others and always spoke her mind. She was an unbelievably strong woman that will be forever missed but will always and forever live in our hearts.



Her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her so much joy and happiness. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories.



She is survived by her sons, Robin and his wife Sue, and Todd and his wife Lisa, all of Moberly, four grandchildren; Gina and her husband Tim Zelade, Brandon and his wife Christina Lewis, Kathleen and her husband Jonathon Botkins, and Tylr Lewis all of Moberly, ten great grandchildren; Dylan, Payton, and Cassidy Seldal, Kaleb and Riley Lewis, Konnor, Kollin and Stella Botkins, Tanner and Maddie Zelade, two great great grandchildren; Clara Blom and Ava Zelade, her sister Ruth Dowlin, many loved nieces and nephews.



Services honoring and celebrating Anita's life will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 3:00 PM in the Oakland Cemetery. Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family Tuesday, September 8, from 1:00 to 2:45 PM at the Cater Funeral Home. (Family requests use of masks and distancing)



