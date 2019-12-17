|
|
Anna Louise Precht, 95, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away
December 14, 2019 at North Point Skilled Nursing. She was born April
21, 1924, in Cairo, Mo. the daughter of Lawrence and Augusta
Ellerbeck.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19,
2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will be held at 11:00 A.M.
Friday, December 20, 2019 at West Park Methodist Church where the
visitation will be held a half hour prior. Burial will follow at the
Memorial Park Cemetery.
On July 4, 1947 she was united in marriage to the love of her
life, Lionel Precht. She is preceded in death by her husband Lionel,
sisters Marion Stinnett and Helen Gipson.
Anna is survived by her daughter Lynn Green and husband Robert of Louisburg, KS; grandchildren, Sheila Thoele (Jeff) of LaCygne, KS and Rob Green
(Heather) of Gardner, KS; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua and
Danielle Thoele, Autumn and Logan Green; siblings Edith Beamer, Ethel
Messer, Harlan Ellerbeck.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 17, 2019