Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
West Park Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
West Park Methodist Church

Anna Precht


1924 - 2019
Anna Precht Obituary
Anna Louise Precht, 95, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away

December 14, 2019 at North Point Skilled Nursing. She was born April

21, 1924, in Cairo, Mo. the daughter of Lawrence and Augusta

Ellerbeck.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19,

2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will be held at 11:00 A.M.

Friday, December 20, 2019 at West Park Methodist Church where the

visitation will be held a half hour prior. Burial will follow at the

Memorial Park Cemetery.

On July 4, 1947 she was united in marriage to the love of her

life, Lionel Precht. She is preceded in death by her husband Lionel,

sisters Marion Stinnett and Helen Gipson.

Anna is survived by her daughter Lynn Green and husband Robert of Louisburg, KS; grandchildren, Sheila Thoele (Jeff) of LaCygne, KS and Rob Green

(Heather) of Gardner, KS; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua and

Danielle Thoele, Autumn and Logan Green; siblings Edith Beamer, Ethel

Messer, Harlan Ellerbeck.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 17, 2019
