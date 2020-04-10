|
|
Annette E. Hinton, 91, of Moberly MO was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 7, 2020. She was born March 28, 1929 in Kansas City, MO to Verlean (Gorham) and Kenneth Toles. At an early age she moved to Moberly where she was reared by her mother and grandmother "Nannie"
Annette married "Junior" Hinton, June 20, 1948 in Moberly MO. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death February 3, 2003. Also preceding her in death were her daughter Brenda Hinton, parents and grandparents.
She attended Lincoln School in Moberly MO graduating in 1947. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom. Annette was presently the oldest member of the Grant Lovell Chapel AME Church, and loved her church, where she was a devoted member for over 80 years until she could no longer attend due to ill health.
Annette was the matriarch of five generations; a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who took great pride in helping raise her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Jetson's card club, local chapter of NAACP, and one of the founders of the Moberly Lincoln School Homecoming Committee. She loved spending time at the Casino or playing cards.
Survivors include her daughter Vicki Smith of Moberly MO, grandchildren: Randy Hinton of Berkeley MO, Malissa "Missi" Smith of Jefferson City MO, Great-grandchildren: Jordan Glasgow of Moberly MO, Bryce Hinton of Berkeley MO, Special great-great grandchildren that grew up with their "granny" Keyira and Lamira of Moberly MO as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, three sister in laws, and her beloved GLCC Church family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 Virus and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private viewing at the Cater Funeral Home followed by a service honoring Annette's life at the Oakland Cemetery. A public family led memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 10, 2020