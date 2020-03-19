|
Barbara Hayes,86,of Higbee, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 21, 1933, in St. Loius, Missouri, to Fredrick William and Romenta Cayse. Barbara is survived by three sons: David Hayes of Higbee, Patrick Hayes, and wife Ann of Webster Groves, Missouri, and Michael Hayes and wife Lisa of Olathe, Kansas; two daughters: Lori Komon and husband Stephen of Arvada, Colorado; Leslie Holway of Overland Park, Kansas. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Danii Holway, Justin Hayes, Carly Hayes, Stephen Komon, Alexander Komon, Charles Komon; one great-grandchild, Erika Pence. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick William and Romenta Cayse; her husband, Charlie Hayes and son Brian Hayes. Services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly, with Pastor Jim Crooks officiating. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Armstrong, Missouri. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 11:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of customary remembrance, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Special Olympics of Missouri or St. Judes Children Hospital
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020