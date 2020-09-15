1/1
Barbara Potter
Barbara Jean Harrison Potter of Moberly, Missouri, passed away Monday, September, 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born October 20, 1943 in Paris, Missouri to Robert J. Harrison and Pearl Elizabeth (Mickey) Harrison.

She married Ronald W. Potter on September 29, 1969 and to this union they had two sons, Kelly and Blake Potter. Barbara was a high school English teacher, a Regional Manager for MO State Division of Aging, and taught Adult Education and Literacy at Moberly Area Community College. She enjoyed traveling many places including the Bahamas, Jamaica, Las Vegas, Laughlin and Tunica. Barbara also liked watching dirt track auto racing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl; sister, Hannah Lou Harrison,

Survivors include sons, Kelly (Linda) Potter of St. Charles, Missouri and Blake (Kriss) Potter of Moberly, Missouri; grandchildren, Aaron (Cadace) Nichols, Jordan (Jake) Mize, Abby Staysa, Emma (Owais) Karamat, John (Elizabeth) Pagel and David (Anna) Pagel; great grandchildren, Gage and Harper Nichols, James and Ben Mize, Remi Karamat, and Sam and Luke Pagel; extended family and close friends.

Services celebrating Barbara Jean Potter's life will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly, Missouri. Visitation will be held on held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

While not required, the family would greatly appreciate all attending to please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to Moberly Area Community College, Adult Education and Literacy in Memory of Barbara Potter, MACC Foundation, 101 College Ave., Moberly, MO 65270.

Condolences may be shared online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home
411 Union Ave
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-7284
