Barbara Jean Taylor, 77 of Moberly, passed away at Moberly Regional Medical Center on April 3, 2020.
Barbara was born in Moberly, June 22, 1942, the daughter of Jack Gravitt and Rose Rockenfield Gravitt. She was a lifelong resident of Moberly and attended Moberly Public Schools. On September 1, 1962 she was united in marriage to Harold Taylor who survives.
Barbara is remembered for her sassy and very spunky attitude. Her family states she was definitely one of a kind and you would probably never meet another like her. She liked to do word search puzzles and she loved shopping. You could often find her in the kitchen cooking something delicious to share with family and friends.
Those preceding her in death are her parents, Jack and Rose; brothers, Pete, Thomas and Leroy; sister, Margie Gravitt and grandchildren, Tamara and Brian.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Taylor of Moberly; children, Harold Taylor Jr. and Carl (Donna) Taylor all of Moberly, Loretta (Larry) Hornbarger and Matthew (Amanda) Taylor all of Madison; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, James Gravitt, George Gravitt, Kenny Gravitt all of Moberly, Lucille Kendell of Michigan and Anna Mae (Carl) Jackson all of Moberly; extended family and friends.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 7, 2020