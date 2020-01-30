Home

Barry Jensen

Barry Jensen Obituary
Barry R. Jensen was born September 12th 19746, he was 73 years old born in Penn Yan, New York. He lived in Moberly, Mo and passed away in Columbia MO. He was a Vietnam Vet, he was 1st BN 505 TH Infantry 82nd Air Borne Division, Barry was also a combat medic in Vietnam. He was stationed in Panama and Alaska and was in the army from 65-71.

He is survived by his children, Chad & and his wife Julie Briscoe of Huntsville, MO. Nicole & Shawn Vasquez of Columbia, MO. Lorie Vancleef of New York and son Erik Jensen of New York. His brother David & his wife Isabelle Jensen from Florida. Bobby & Jeane Christensen of New York.

Barry has 12 grandkids , 3 great grandkids and lots of nieces and nephews.

His Father, Glenn Jensen. His Mother Velma Corey Christensen. Sister Penny Briscoe and Son-In-Law Donny Vancleef.

Barry liked to travel, hunting, fishing, story-telling and smoking cigars and he was a wine connoisseur.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 30, 2020
