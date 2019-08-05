|
Bettie Florence Bennett, 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. Bettie was born on July 28, 1937 to proud parents Charles Alfred Buxton and Freda Fern (Berry) Buxton in Smithfield, Illinois. After graduating from Cuba High School in 1955, Bettie married the love of her life Robert Henry Bennett on July 7, 1956.
Bettie lived her life to the fullest and believed in working hard for what you wanted. She worked at Toastmaster in Moberly for years and ultimately retired in 2001 from ConAgra in Macon after working there over ten years. Enjoying her retirement, Bettie spent time with family, loved visiting with friends, daily visits to Wal-Mart, and ice cream runs.
Bettie is survived by her brother, Charles William (Shyla) Buxton of Holden, MO and four children; Robert Scot (Debbie) Bennett of Hallsville, Bryan William (Tabetha) Bennett of Columbia, Beverly Denise Grime of Moberly, and Roberta Louella Bennett of Moberly. Grandchildren include Chasity Sloan, Zackery Bennett, Corina (Bruce) Moore, Rachael Grime, Tyler Bennett, DaRoy Brown, DaKei Brown, and Kyler Bennett and seven great-grandchildren.
Bettie was preceded in death by a much beloved daughter Ronda Rae Bennett, her husband Robert, her parents, sister Margaret (Buxton) Reel, and treasured grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Arrangements are being handled by Million Taylor Funeral Home of Moberly, Missouri. Bettie will be buried with her husband at the Maryville Cemetery in Bryant, IL at a later date.
She was much beloved by all who met her and will be desperately missed by her family.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 5, 2019