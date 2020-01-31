|
Betty Jo Coomes passed away in Alabama on January 20,2020. She was born on August 20, 1928 to Noel and Josephine Hert of Moberly, Missouri. She attended Moberly Junior College and married her high school sweetheart, Donald Coomes in 1948. Together they raised their three children, David, Barney and Connie in Moberly. They later relocated to Pennsylvania and then to Michigan where Betty Jo had a very successful career as a real estate agent.
Betty and Donald retired to Flordia in 1993 where they enjoyed year round golf and gardening for many years. After an unfortunate fall and spinal cord injury ended her golf game, Betty found a new passion making jewelry. Her creative designs were donned by nearly everyone she knew. Betty moved to Alabama in 2018 where she was blessed to be looked after and cared for by an abundance of family members.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Nola Ann Bishop, son-in-law, Michael Zimmerman, and her son, Barney. She is survived by her other children David and Linda Coomes of Madison, Alabama and Connie Zimmerman of Jupiter, Florida as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Interment will be in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 31, 2020