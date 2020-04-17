|
Betty Jean (Riley) McCreery, 93, of Moberly, MO, was surrounded by family when she went to be with her Lord on April 15, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease.
Betty was born on August 2, 1926 in Madison, MO to James Austin and Flossie Marie (Davis) Riley and attended school in Madison. She married Ralph William McCreery on September 7, 1951 in Quincy, IL. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren with all her heart, and many people knew Betty as Me-Maw.
Survivors include daughters Becky (Don) Foster, Kay (Dennis) Snodgrass, and Gay (Tim) Drake; granddaughters Michelle (Mike) Farris, Laurie DeLaney, Lindsey DeLaney, and Kaitlin Drake; great-grandchildren Ryan (Laura) Milby, Lauren (Noe) Palma, Schafer Milby Putz, Gillian Milby, Parker Milby, Isabella Milby, Derek (Tiffany) Bugg, Dillon (Chasity) Bugg, Daveana (Chris) Turner, Jordan Farris, and Legend Drake; great-great-grandchildren Colby McLain, Raiken Milby, Isley Milby, Ethan Bugg, Benjamin Bugg, Colie Bugg, Corbin Turner, and Riley Turner; step-grandchildren Will (Amy) Snodgrass and children and Krystal Barnard and children; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Art Riley, sister Lillian Sullins, husband Ralph McCreery, son Steve Embree, grandson Rob Milby, and granddaughter Robyn Milby.
She was a long time member of Sweet Springs Baptist Church and loved volunteering at the church mission center.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Walk To End Alzheimer's – Columbia, MO (Team Me-Maw) or Sweet Springs Baptist Church would be appreciated.
The family has chosen to have a private viewing at the Cater Funeral Home followed by a service honoring and celebrating Mrs. McCreery's life at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Madison MO.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 17, 2020