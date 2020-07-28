Beverly Atkins

Beverly Jean Atkins, 72, of Huntsville, MO passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Huntsville, MO.
Beverly was born on April 19, 1948 in Moberly, MO to Russell Mitchell and Ruth Lyon. She graduated from Higbee RVIII and from MACC Nursing Program with a degree in LPN Nursing. In 1986, she accepted a position as a LPN nurse at the Veteran's Hospital in Columbia, MO, where she worked for more than 21 and half years. She was an active member of The Daughters of The American Revolution. In her free time she loved listening to music and playing her piano by ear. Beverly was a great mother and grandmother. Her family and friends will always remember her generous heart, willingness to care for others and her love for her family.
Beverly is preceded in death by her father, Russell Mitchell; step mother, Nadine Mitchell; and grandson, Jerry Christopher Hess (Critter).
Beverly is survived by her mother, Ruth Mitchell of Higbee, MO; children, Troy Ratliff of Higbee, MO, Rusty Ratliff and wife Carrie also of Higbee, MO, Terri Peters of Moberly, MO and Debbie Hess and husband Kim of Renick, MO; ten grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; extended family and close friends.
A memorial service celebrating Beverly Jean Aktin's life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Southern Randolph Christian Chapel in Higbee, MO.
Condolences may be shared online at www.pathwaymemorial.com
.